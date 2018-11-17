Essex

Pedestrian, 85, dies after rush hour Chelmsford crash

  • 17 November 2018
An elderly pedestrian seriously injured in a rush hour crash in Chelmsford on Friday has died.

The 85-year-old man was hit by a Ford Fiesta on Main Road, Broomfield, close to the junction with Hospital Approach, police said.

The emergency services were called to the scene at about 17:15 GMT with roads in the area closed for a time.

The man was taken to the nearby Broomfield Hospital but died of his injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

