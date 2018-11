Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Burdock Drive, a residential street in Laindon, near Basildon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shot was fired in a residential road.

A BMW driver discharged a gun after a crash with a Renault, before escaping in a Mercedes, said police.

In happened in Burdock Drive, Laindon, Essex at 15:30 GMT on Thursday. Nobody was hurt and a firearm was recovered.

The 20-year-old, arrested on Sunday, was also questioned on suspicion of possession of a firearm and was released on bail until 14 December.

A 54-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was bailed until the same date.