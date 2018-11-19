Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Kevin Dowley had previously served as a Metropolitan Police officer

A police crime scene investigator has been jailed for sexually assaulting two women who were victims of crime.

Kevin Dowley, 62, was found guilty of pulling down a pregnant woman's leggings and putting his hand down a burglary victim's dungarees.

Dowley, of Burgess Avenue, Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, was jailed for two years, after a trial at Basildon Crown Court.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for 10 years. Dowley has been dismissed by Essex Police.

The nine-day trial in September heard the civilian forensic investigator had a "tattoo fetish" and targeted vulnerable women.

He encountered his first victim after a burglary at her home in Brentwood in July 2016.

She described how Dowley sexually touched her by putting his hand down her front.

The second offence was at Grays Police Station, where Dowley pulled down a pregnant woman's leggings and attempted to kiss her while taking pictures of injuries she had suffered in a domestic assault.

He was initially arrested over the Grays incident on 21 September 2016.

The Brentwood assault was reported in February 2017.

'They had courage'

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Downing, head of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, thanked the victims for coming forward and said he hoped the conviction helped rebuild trust in Essex Police.

He said: "I want to pay tribute to the bravery of the victims for coming forward.

"They had the courage to face Dowley in court and gave evidence under great scrutiny where they had their integrity attacked and had outrageous claims made against their character."

Image caption Kevin Dowley was convicted at Basildon Crown Court in September

In addition to his custodial sentence, the former Metropolitan Police officer, was given a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and was ordered to pay £2,000 legal costs.

He was dismissed from his staff job with Essex Police following a disciplinary hearing in October.