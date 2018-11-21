Image copyright Google Image caption The Orsett Cock roundabout will be widened as part of the improvement works

Motorists face 18 months of disruption on one of the county's busiest roads.

As part of work to improve the A13 between Stanford-le-Hope and Orsett, the road will close completely for 12 weekends, with lane closures and lower speed limits the rest of the time.

The £79m project will start early next year and is due to be completed by autumn 2020.

Thurrock Council, which is managing the scheme, said the effect on road users would be "minimal".

The work - which is being part-funded by DP World London Gateway - will see the 2.3-mile (3.7km) section of the road between the A128 and the A1014 widened from two to three lanes in both directions.

Four bridges will also be replaced, the Orsett Cock roundabout will be widened and new traffic lights will be installed to help manage vehicle flow.

As well as the weekend road closures, there will be a number of daytime restrictions and overnight work.

'Boost economy'

Once complete, the A13 - which is one of the key routes from Essex to London - will be three lanes in both directions between the M25 and Stanford-le-Hope.

Work to carry out surveys, divert pipework and clear vegetation began in December 2017 but the main body of work will get underway in 2019.

Thurrock Council said improving the road would "boost the local economy, help businesses to increase productivity, reduce costs and create more jobs".

It also claimed the new section of the A13 would be safer, thanks to a new low noise road surface, improved lighting, visibility, barriers and drainage.

About 77,000 motorists use this stretch of the road every day.