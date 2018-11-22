Image copyright John Sneddon Image caption Mr Ramsey was hit by the car, which crashed into The Hoy pub on Clacton Road, St Osyth

A woman who killed a grandfather in a crash which "embedded" her car into a pub has been jailed.

Ronald Ramsey, 76, died after he was hit by a Volkswagen driven by Kellie Tandy which then smashed into the Hoy pub in St Osyth, Essex.

Tandy, 38, from Clacton, was sentenced to three-and-half years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court.

She admitted causing death by dangerous driving, refusing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance.

The court heard Tandy's two-year-old son had been in the car at the time of the crash.

Judge Jonathan Seely said: "Your dangerous driving has caused the death of another human being, a decent, gentle human being, a loving husband of 50 years and doting father and grandfather.

"Beyond the sentence this court must impose you will have to live with that."

A victim statement from Mr Ramsey's wife of more than 50 years Pauline, which was read out in court, said she had felt "dead inside" since his death.

Image copyright John Sneddon Image caption The pub was boarded up in the aftermath of the crash

Tandy, who is pregnant with her second child, had been driving at speeds between 58mph and 66mph in a 30mph limit before the crash, the court heard.

She swerved to avoid a car slowing to turn right.

During mitigation, the court was told she had been in a panic after receiving "threatening" messages from her ex-boyfriend.

Tandy had been driving the short distance from her home to her parents' house in St Osyth.

The court was told she was "greatly remorseful" and she had said she would never drive again.

Tandy, of St John's Road, was also banned from driving for 57 months and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.