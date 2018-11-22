Image caption Police said the crash involved a stolen Audi

Gravestones and a lychgate have been damaged after a stolen black Audi crashed into them.

Police said the front gate at All Saint's Church, in Movers Lane, Brightlingsea, as well as several headstones were damaged late on Tuesday.

The driver fled the scene on foot and the car, which was stolen from Bellfield Avenue, was recovered.

Officers are asking for any dashcam footage of the incident at 23:40 GMT.

Image caption Gravestones were damaged in the crash

Image caption The driver of the car fled the scene, police said

Image caption The church dates back to around 1250

Nine gravestones have been smashed including one dating from 1849.

The community has started an online fundraising campaign to help repair the church, which dates back to 1250.