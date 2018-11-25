Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were arrested at the scene of the party in Egerton Green Road - a third was later held in Clarendon Way

A third man has been arrested after a man died following a birthday party involving a "dangerous batch of drugs".

The man, 22, became unwell at a house in Egerton Green Road, Colchester, in the early hours of Saturday morning. He later died in hospital.

Two men arrested on suspicion of drugs offences have been released under investigation.

A third has been arrested at a property in Clarendon Way, Colchester.

The 20-year-old was held on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He remains in custody for questioning.

Police have issued a warning about a dangerous batch of cocaine.

The other arrested men, a 20-year-old from Elmstead and a 35-year-old from Colchester, were arrested at the scene.

A 20-year-old woman from Colchester, who also became unwell at the Egerton Green Road property, remains in hospital in a stable condition and has been assisting police with their inquiries.

Det Insp Kev Hughes, of Essex Police, said earlier: "We are concerned there may be a potentially dangerous batch of drugs being sold in the area which pose a direct threat to the safety of those who've bought them and are using them.

"We understand members of a birthday party were out drinking in the Shrub End area of Colchester yesterday, at some point during the evening cocaine was purchased and taken by some people at the party.

"I have concerns for the safety of anyone whom may have bought cocaine in Colchester or surrounding areas in the last 24 hours or so, and would appeal to you not to take it."

He said anyone feeling unwell after taking the drugs should seek immediate medical attention.

Essex Police said the death at present was being treated as unexplained.