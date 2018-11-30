An academy has apologised to parents and pupils after a 16-year-old logged into a school laptop and downloaded pupils' personal data and shared it.

The boy, who attends Ormiston Rivers Academy in Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex, obtained the details of Year 11 pupils after using a teacher's laptop.

He then shared the personal information among fellow pupils earlier this month, as reported in the Maldon Standard.

Ormiston Academies Trust said it took "immediate action" to recover the data.

"As soon as the academy became aware, it took immediate action in line with academy policy, containing the breach quickly and recovering the data," it said in a statement.

"We immediately launched an investigation into the incident, which was conducted following government guidelines, and have since implemented a number of additional internal procedures to further strengthen our existing policies and processes in order to prevent this from happening again.

"We place the highest premium on data security and have been treating this incident with the utmost seriousness.

"We would like to apologise for this incident and have spoken with the parents whose children's data was shared, as well as informing all Year 11 parents."

