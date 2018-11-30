Prolific burglar Bradley Wernham found dead in field
A prolific burglar who racked up hundreds of offences has been found dead in a field.
Police discovered the body of Bradley Wernham in Gilston, Hertfordshire, on 23 November.
Wernham was jailed for five years at the age of 19 for burglary, less than a year after a judge spared him prison when he admitted over 600 break-ins.
A shrine has been set up in tribute to the 27-year-old in his hometown of Harlow, Essex.
A missing person poster said Wernham had last been seen at a pub on 18 November.
Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
Wernham hit the headlines in 2009 when Judge Christopher Ball decided to put him on a rehabilitation scheme instead of in jail, which included giving him a rent-free flat.
You might also like:
- Snow leopard shot dead after escaping
- Father Christmas 'must be a man'
- Lorry sheds load of beer on slip road
He was given a three-year community order, a three-year supervision order, a night-time curfew and banned from entering Harlow.
But he broke the terms of the court order by trying to burgle a house in Witham three months later.
At the time, the judge said he had taken a "gamble" on him and blamed Wernham's "immaturity" for the rehabilitation scheme not working.