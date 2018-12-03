Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police said the driver believed he blacked out before the crash

A lorry crashed off a motorway and ended up in a ditch when the driver apparently "blacked out" at the wheel, police said.

The vehicle came to rest on its side between junctions eight and nine on the M11, near Stansted Airport on Monday morning, Essex Police said on Twitter.

"[The] driver thinks that he blacked out," they wrote.

Officers said no-one was injured, however, the incident had been reported to the DVLA.