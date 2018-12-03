Essex

Sunlight on mirror causes Essex house blaze

  • 3 December 2018
Fire caused by mirror Image copyright Essex County Fire and Rescue
Image caption Part of the furniture had to be cut away after reflected sunlight caused a fire

A bedroom was partially destroyed by a fire caused by sunlight reflecting on a mirror.

The blaze started in a house in Third Avenue, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, on Sunday morning.

It started after "sunlight on a mirror caused a desk to ignite", Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

No-one was injured, but an officer warned: "This incident shows how easy it is for magnifying or reflective objects to cause fires."

He added: "Please ensure there are no such objects on your window sills or anywhere in your home where they are in direct sunlight."

