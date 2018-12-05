Image copyright Millane Family Image caption Grace Millane turned 22 on Sunday, but has not replied to her family's birthday messages

Police in New Zealand are searching for a British woman who went missing five days ago.

Backpacker Grace Millane, 22, from Essex, was last seen by her roommates at a hostel in Auckland on Saturday.

Her family, who said they spoke to her "most days", became concerned when she failed to reply to birthday messages on Sunday and said her silence was "completely out of character".

The Foreign Office said it was providing support to Auckland police.

Miss Millane's brother, Michael, said his sister - who graduated from the University of Lincoln in September - had previously travelled as part of an organised group through South America for six weeks.

However, she was travelling alone when she arrived in New Zealand about two weeks ago.

"It was what she wanted - she wanted to see the world," Mr Millane said.

Miss Millane's family, from Wickford, near Basildon, reported her missing to New Zealand police, who are now investigating the disappearance.

"They are trawling through her social media posts and emails to see if there are any clues, but so far we have no news," Mr Millane said.

His sister last spoke to a family member on Thursday, and had not put anything on social media since.

"Her phone just goes straight to voicemail," he said.

Mr Millane added his sister had not travelled alone before and it was "completely out of character for her not to have been in contact with us and her friends".

"We are really, really worried and concerned about Grace. We just want her to get in contact."

He said their father was flying out to New Zealand on Wednesday afternoon.

Image copyright Google Image caption Miss Millane was staying at the Base Backpackers hostel in central Auckland

The family has posted pleas on Facebook in the hope other travellers in New Zealand can help in the search.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are in contact with New Zealand police and providing consular support after a British woman was reported missing in Auckland."