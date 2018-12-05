Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Bradley Blundell denied murdering John Pordage but was found guilty by a jury

A man has been found guilty of murdering an electrician who was gunned down in a row that started over comments about a woman's "nice bum".

John Pordage, 34, died after being shot at a BP petrol station in Chelmsford, Essex, on 5 August last year.

Police hunted Bradley Blundell over the shooting. The teenager fled to France by hiding in the boot of a car, before eventually surrendering in Amsterdam.

Blundell, 19, denied murder but was convicted at Woolwich Crown Court.

Judge Charles Gratwicke told Blundell, of Cromwell Close, Boreham, he must expect a long life sentence for the killing.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford

The trial had heard Blundell and a youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacked Mr Pordage and a friend at the Baddow Road garage after one of them made an alleged comment about Ella Colgate, who was the driver of the car Blundell was in, having a "nice bum".

The court was told the boy struck Mr Pordage with a cosh before Blundell fired two shots, one of which missed.

His anger "spilled over" after he was called "the Milkybar Kid" during the exchange, the court heard.

Blundell said in evidence that his friend was the shooter, and that after the shooting his priority was to "get out of the area".

Image caption The shooting took place at a BP garage on Baddow Road

He said he travelled to Maldon to burn his clothing and was then smuggled out of the country without a passport days later to evade arrest.

Blundell, who the jury also found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, fled to France and then travelled to Germany, Spain and the Netherlands, before surrendering to police in Amsterdam in March.

Colgate, 18, of Aldridge Close, Chelmsford, cried as she was also found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Judge Gratwicke adjourned sentencing and added: "I would like to express my sympathy to the Pordage family and at the same time congratulate then on the dignity they have shown throughout this trial."