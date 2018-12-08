Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Ayodele Osifuwa, 17, died after being stabbed in Chigwell in 2013

An investigation into the murder of a talented young footballer has been thwarted by "witness silence", police say.

A fresh appeal has been issued by Essex Police, five years after Ayodele Osifuwa was stabbed in Chigwell.

The teenager was just 16 when he was attacked on 9 December 2013. He died two months later, aged 17.

Two people were arrested in connection with the murder but later released without charge.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ayodele Osifuwa was found on a grass verge of a roundabout in Chigwell, Epping Forest

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore called on people with information to come forward.

He said: "We know there were a number of witnesses who have chosen not to tell us what they know. But it has been five years now and Ayodele's family need to know what happened to him.

"Ayodele should have had his whole life ahead of him. Instead, it was cut short at just 16.

"The people who took his life are out there, along with the people who know what happened. Please do the right thing and get in touch with us, so we can give his family the justice they deserve."

Ayodele, from Plaistow in east London, was found with leg injuries by the roundabout junction of Limes Avenue and Westmede at around 21:00 GMT.

The student was taken to Royal London Hospital by paramedics. He died on there on 7 February 2014.

Ayodele's family previously told how he was a "talented footballer" who played for Grays Athletic of the Isthmian League.

"There was never a dull moment with Ayodele," they said. "He was a very happy young man who always had a smile on his face. He had everything to live for."