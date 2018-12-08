Harwich race back after 29 years to mark Mayflower anniversary
A half marathon will be run for the first time in nearly 30 years to coincide with the 400th anniversary of a historic sea voyage next year.
The race in Harwich, Essex, will be revived as part of the celebrations of the Mayflower' - the Harwich-based ship which took the first pilgrims to America in 1620.
The run, which was last held in 1991, is proposed to be held on 5 April.
The route will include parts of the original course.
The half marathon is being organised by Harwich Runners and the Rotary Club of Harwich & Dovercourt.
It was first run in 1982 and attracted more than 1,000 runners.
Harwich Runners said it hoped to create a "festival-style atmosphere" for the event.
The Mayflower
- Constructed in approximately 1590, there are no records of where the ship was built but it is believed to have been Harwich or another East Anglian port
- After construction, she was based in Harwich until 1610, along with her master Christopher Jones
- The Mayflower left Plymouth in Devon on 6 September 1620
- The Atlantic crossing took 66 days, carrying 102 passengers
- The ship dropped anchor off Cape Cod on 11 November 1620 before establishing the colony of New Plymouth in the modern-day US state of Massachusetts
- More than 600 young carpenters and engineers started building a replica ship in Harwich in 2016
- The plan to build a seafaring replica received the backing of Sir Richard Branson, who called it a "brilliant, audacious project"
Source: BBC