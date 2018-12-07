Image copyright Google Image caption The pensioner was hit by a motorbike near this junction on Long Road, Canvey

An 88-year-old woman could lose her leg after being struck by a motorbike in a hit-and-run, police have said.

The pensioner was seriously injured in Long Road, Canvey Island, Essex, at about 21:30 GMT on Thursday.

Essex Police said the rider failed to stop at the scene of the accident, near Craven Avenue and Denham Road.

Insp Rob Brettell, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "It is a busy road at a busy time of night. Someone must have seen something."

He added: "It is shocking that someone could leave the area, not even stopping to check on the injured woman."