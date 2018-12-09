Image copyright Terry Joyce/Geograph Image caption A fire service wading team and the RNLI helped rescue 16 people whose vehicles got stuck in rising water as they crossed The Strood

Sixteen people travelling in four cars and a bus needed rescuing after they got stuck in rising sea water while crossing a causeway.

Fire crews were called at about 12:50 GMT to The Strood, which links Mersea Island with mainland Essex.

They helped people from the cars wade in knee-high water to the bus. The bus took everyone to safety once the water levels dropped.

Essex Fire Service warned it is "highly risky" to drive through flooded roads.