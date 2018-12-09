Essex

Drivers rescued from Mersea Island causeway

  • 9 December 2018
The Strood, Essex Image copyright Terry Joyce/Geograph
Image caption A fire service wading team and the RNLI helped rescue 16 people whose vehicles got stuck in rising water as they crossed The Strood

Sixteen people travelling in four cars and a bus needed rescuing after they got stuck in rising sea water while crossing a causeway.

Fire crews were called at about 12:50 GMT to The Strood, which links Mersea Island with mainland Essex.

They helped people from the cars wade in knee-high water to the bus. The bus took everyone to safety once the water levels dropped.

Essex Fire Service warned it is "highly risky" to drive through flooded roads.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites