Image copyright Google Image caption Essex Police said the man was walking along the A137 Harwich Road, away from Manningtree

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died.

A 44-year-old man from Colchester was struck on Harwich Road, Lawford, Essex, at about 02:20 on Saturday and died at the scene, police said.

The car, a silver Ford Mondeo, was found a short time later in Station Road, Manningtree.

A 20-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at an accident.

He has been released under investigation.

Eyewitnesses or CCTV and dashcam footage is being sought.