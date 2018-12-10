Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Martin Dines was found dead with 73 injuries in a car park stairwell, a court heard

A woman has been convicted of killing a rough sleeper found dead with more than 70 injuries in a car park.

Martin Dines was attacked in Colchester in what appeared to be a dispute over Army service, a jury heard.

Heidi Kennedy, 47, of Queen Elizabeth Way in the town, was cleared of murder by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court but found guilty of manslaughter.

Last week, two men were convicted of murdering Mr Dines, 56, who was found dead in April.

Kennedy, Darren Miller, 46, of no fixed address, and Mark Hartley, 32, of New Kiln Road, are due to be sentenced on 11 January.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Darren Miller and Mark Hartley were convicted of murder last week

Jurors were told all three defendants had assaulted Mr Dines on three separate occasions on one evening.

The court heard he had been kicked, punched and stamped upon from around 20:30 BST on 22 April until 01:45 the next day, in a "prolonged and sustained attack" before being left "dying or dead".

Det Supt Stephen Jennings said the "catalyst" for the "twisted turn of events" was Hartley's "anger against Mr Dines for calling him a 'fake para'."

'Sorely missed'

"Hartley - who had regularly and fraudulently boasted about having served in the Parachute Regiment - went with Kennedy and Miller and sought out Mr Dines with the chilling intention of using violence as retribution," he said.

Det Supt Jennings said Hartley had been dismissed from the Scots Guards after he was caught taking cocaine.

Mr Dines' father Brian said: "Martin will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. Now every time we would like to see him, the reality kicks in that he is no longer with us."