Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Joe Paffey has been found guilty of murdering Fabian Kacica in May

A man has been found guilty of murdering a teenager after a botched attempt to steal his car.

Joe Paffey, 20, stabbed 19-year-old Fabian Kacica outside The Forum in Southend, Essex, on 14 May.

Co-accused Aidon Pearce, 20, who tried to snatch the keys to the Ford Fiesta, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and attempted robbery.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten, of Essex Police, called the pair "vile individuals".

Paffey, who was also convicted of attempted robbery, and Pearce will be sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on 18 January.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Fabian Kacica was described by his family and friends as a "kind-hearted, positive man"

Fabian had parked outside The Forum, in Farringdon Service Road, at about 21:00 GMT to allow two female passengers to use the toilet.

On their way back to the car, the girls were approached by Pearce and Paffey who were overheard saying they were going to take Fabian's vehicle and had a knife, the court was told.

When Pearce, of Old Southend Road, Southend, went to pull the car keys from the ignition, Fabian hit him. Paffey, of Treecot Drive, Leigh-on-Sea, then stabbed Fabian in the chest.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Co-accused Aidon Pearce was cleared of murder but convicted of Fabian's manslaughter

In a statement, Fabian's sister told how he was her "shining light" and said his death had "ripped our family apart".

"He would do anything for anyone," she said. "The only type of closure we can have in this scenario is to go to bed knowing that the people responsible for taking our Fabian away will not be walking the streets."