Police were called to Northlands Park, Basildon, after Aydin Eldeniz was found dead

A police investigation of a man's death remains on hold because his knife injury may have been self-inflicted, an inquest heard.

Aydin Eldeniz, 28, was found with a stab wound to the heart in Northlands Park, Basildon, on 18 December 2017.

Police launched a murder inquiry but now cannot rule out the possibility Mr Eldeniz had taken his own life.

An inquest a Chelmsford Coroners' Court found there was "not sufficient evidence" to prove either theory.

Essex Police have not ruled out re-opening the case if new evidence that he was killed emerges.

Dog walkers found Mr Eldeniz, of Nelson Road, laying face down on some grassland at about 17:30 GMT. A six-inch knife was discovered nearby.

A murder investigation was launched but Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore, who led the inquiries, found there was "no evidence of third party involvement".

'Challenging investigation'

He told the court how Mr Eldeniz suffered from "muddled thinking" and had discussed his "future demise" with family members, researching how to take his own life and saying he "had the courage to do such a thing to himself".

On the day of his death, Det Ch Insp Pasmore said Mr Eldeniz had also left a hand-written prayer in a prominent place at home.

Dr Nathaniel Cary, who carried out a post-mortem examination, said there were "no pointers either way" on how he had sustained his injury.

In a statement, Mr Eldeniz's sister, Ayla Kaygusuz, said she "didn't for one second believe that Aydin killed himself".

Recording an open conclusion, senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said she "couldn't be sure" of what happened, adding "some questions remained unanswered".

"This has been quite a challenging investigation," she said. "Clearly, if any fresh evidence came to light, the police would pursue it."