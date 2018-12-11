Image caption Archie Stulpa-McCallum was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court

A 20-year-old man who engaged in sexual activity with a girl, aged under 13, has been given a suspended sentence.

Archie Stulpa-McCallum, of Great Bentley, near Colchester in Essex, previously admitted five charges.

Ipswich Crown Court heard he spent much of his childhood in hospital due to heart and lung problems, and he was "extremely immature" as a result.

He was sentenced to 21 months in a young offenders' institution, suspended for two years.

The offences took place between August 2015 and June 2017 and involved four victims, aged 10 to 15.

It was heard Stulpa-McCallum sent "explicit sexual messages" to young girls, engaged in non-physical sexual activity via the phone and he lied about his age when he signed up to an app which was for children aged 13 to 17.

'Remorseful'

During sentencing, the court heard Stulpa-McCallum had lived a "closeted" and "sheltered" life due to his ill health.

He was "remorseful" and "determined to make amends", his defence said in mitigation.

He admitted charges of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13 while under the age of 18; inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity without penetration; two counts of attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming; and making an indecent photograph of a child.

He was ordered to undertake a 60-day rehabilitation activity requirement, complete an offending behaviour programme and pay a statutory surcharge.

Orders were made for his laptop and three mobile phones to be forfeited and he was given a 10-point list, which included a ban from using the internet without authorisation.

He was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.