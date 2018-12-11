Relative arrested over Westcliff care home 'murder'
11 December 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a relative at a care home in Essex.
A woman in her 70s died after sustaining injuries at the home in Imperial Avenue, Westcliff, at 22:00 GMT on Monday.
Essex Police said a 52-year-old man from Leigh-on-Sea has been arrested and remains in custody.
The force said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.