Essex

Relative arrested over Westcliff care home 'murder'

  • 11 December 2018
Imperial Avenue, Westcliff Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was a resident at a home in Imperial Avenue, Westcliff

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a relative at a care home in Essex.

A woman in her 70s died after sustaining injuries at the home in Imperial Avenue, Westcliff, at 22:00 GMT on Monday.

Essex Police said a 52-year-old man from Leigh-on-Sea has been arrested and remains in custody.

The force said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites