Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was a resident at a home in Imperial Avenue, Westcliff

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a relative at a care home in Essex.

A woman in her 70s died after sustaining injuries at the home in Imperial Avenue, Westcliff, at 22:00 GMT on Monday.

Essex Police said a 52-year-old man from Leigh-on-Sea has been arrested and remains in custody.

The force said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.