Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Martin Dines was found dead with 73 injuries in a car park stairwell, a court heard

The father of a murdered man has said the level of injuries his killers inflicted on his son will stay in his memories until he dies.

Martin Dines, 56, was killed in Colchester in April after a row about Army service turned violent.

His father Brian said what happened to him was "absolutely beyond belief".

Darren Miller and Mark Hartley were convicted of his murder while Heidi Kennedy was found guilty of manslaughter.

Mr Dines said he had not believed the news when his youngest son told him.

He said: "I didn't cry for a couple of days.

"It is absolutely beyond belief the things they did to Martin. It will be in my memories until the day I die."

Image copyright Essex Police/Dines family Image caption Martin Dines was murdered in April

Martin, who had been sleeping rough, was attacked in Colchester by the trio, who kicked and stamped on him, on three separate occasions.

He was found dead in a stairwell of a car park with 73 injuries on 23 April.

His father said the fact the violence had been caused by an argument over Hartley's invented military service made Martin's death worse.

He said: "It makes it even worse. They put Martin's life as a cheap life, but he was multi-talented.

"He was a good footballer and brilliant at calligraphy."

Mr Dines added his son had struggled with alcoholism which had led to him living on the streets despite the efforts of his family to support him.

Kennedy, 47, of Queen Elizabeth Way; Miller, 46, of no fixed address; and Hartley, 32, of New Kiln Road, are due to be sentenced on 11 January.