June Knight death: Robert Knight charged with murder
- 12 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a relative at a care home in Essex.
Robert Knight, 52, of The Fairway, Leigh-on-Sea, is accused of killing June Knight, 79, who died at Langley Lodge Nursing Home in Imperial Avenue, Westcliff-on-Sea, at 22:00 GMT on Monday.
Essex Police have confirmed that the accused man is a relative of the victim.
Mr Knight will appear before magistrates in Southend later.
A post-mortem examination will take place later this week, Essex Police said.