Image caption June Knight was a resident at Langley Lodge

A man has been charged with the murder of a relative at a care home in Essex.

Robert Knight, 52, of The Fairway, Leigh-on-Sea, is accused of killing June Knight, 79, who died at Langley Lodge Nursing Home in Imperial Avenue, Westcliff-on-Sea, at 22:00 GMT on Monday.

Essex Police have confirmed that the accused man is a relative of the victim.

Mr Knight will appear before magistrates in Southend later.

A post-mortem examination will take place later this week, Essex Police said.