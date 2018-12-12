Image caption Mr Archer, pictured in 2004, has worked at several cathedrals during his career

Two musicians have denied a series of alleged historic sex offences against young boys.

The assaults are said to have happened between 1972 and 1978 and involved children aged between 10 and 14.

Former choirmaster Kenneth Francis, 71, pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of sexual assault and four of gross indecency against four boys.

Church musician Malcolm Archer denied one count of sexual assault on a boy under 16 and one of gross indecency.

The 66-year-old, of North Wootton, Somerset, is alleged to have committed the acts against one boy between 1977 and 1978.

The charges against Mr Francis, of Pepys Court, Cambridge, relate to alleged incidents at a school in the Chelmsford area and on school trips.

The case has been adjourned to Chelmsford Crown Court on 9 January.