Image copyright PA Image caption Josephine Sheeka passed her driving test first time at 82

An 82-year-old woman has passed her driving test at the first time of asking.

Grandmother Josephine Sheeka, who lives near Colchester, had to take a break from lessons while she underwent a knee operation but resumed her activities after she recovered from surgery.

Her driving instructor said she was her oldest pupil to date but had been "treated like any other pupil".

Ms Sheeka passed within two years of her first lesson.

June Musson, of Dedham Bale Driving School, said: "She's a very nice lady, willing to learn, willing to try everything that I was coaching her to do, and she's done really well."