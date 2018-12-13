Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The quad bike became wedged between a wall and a fence trapping two mopeds behind it

A quad bike rider who rode on a footpath to avoid police and became wedged between a wall and a fence has been banned from driving for 18 months.

David Godman, 36, of Bellmaine Avenue, Corringham, was spotted with a young child on the back of the quad bike in Southend and officers pursued him, along with two mopeds and a motorbike.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Basildon Magistrates' Court.

Moped rider, Simon Willats, admitted to the same charge and was also banned.

Essex Police said officers spotted Godman's quad bike carrying a young child in Woodgrange Drive on 2 April, but when they got near, it sped off with the three other vehicles.

The police followed them to Ambleside Drive, where the four bikes started riding along a footpath.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police said the pair "posed a real danger" to any pedestrians who might have been using the footpath

The motorbike rode off but the quad bike became wedged, trapping the two mopeds behind it.

Godman, and moped rider, Willats, 24, of Leicester Road, Tilbury, were arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous driving.

Willats also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and was banned from driving for 12 months.

Both were also fined £460 and ordered to pay £300 costs and a £46 victim surcharge.

'Foolishly and dangerously'

Det Cons Mark Sawyer said the pair "posed a real danger" to any pedestrians who might have been using the footpath.

"This is especially the case as there was a high wall where the footpath turned a corner, blocking the view of anyone coming the other way," he said.

"Added to that danger was that Godman was carrying a child pillion passenger on a quad bike that was only designed to carry a rider.

"Godman and Willats acted foolishly and dangerously, and have paid the price with driving bans and hefty fines and costs."