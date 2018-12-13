Grace Millane: Shovel recovered in backpacker murder probe
Police investigating the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane have recovered a shovel after an appeal.
The 22-year-old disappeared in Auckland on 1 December. Police ended their search on Sunday after finding a body on the outskirts of the city.
The shovel was found "in the central west Auckland area" after CCTV footage was reviewed, police said.
A 26-year-old man has appeared in court in New Zealand charged with Miss Millane's murder.
In a short statement from Auckland City Police on Thursday, Det Insp Scott Beard said the long-handled shovel was "located and seized as a result of the continued examination of CCTV footage".
Miss Millane's body has been returned to her family and is expected to be repatriated to Britain in the coming days.
Hundreds of people paid tribute to Miss Millane at a vigil in her home town on Wednesday night.
Her mother Gillian and brothers Declan and Michael were among 200 people lighting candles outside the Fox and Hounds pub near Wickford, Essex.
The University of Lincoln graduate's father, David Millane, has flown to New Zealand and visited the place where her body was found.
Miss Millane had been travelling alone in New Zealand for two weeks, following a six-week group trip through South America.
Police believe she was killed between 1 December and 2 December.
The 26-year-old man charged with her murder, who cannot be named, is due to appear in court again next month.
Investigators are trying to establish a timeline of events leading up to the death of the graduate from Essex.