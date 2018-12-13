Image caption June Knight was a resident at Langley Lodge

A man has appeared in court, charged with the murder of a relative at a care home in Essex.

Robert Knight, 52, of The Fairway, Leigh-on-Sea, is accused of killing June Knight, 79, who died at Langley Lodge Nursing Home in Imperial Avenue, Westcliff-on-Sea, at 22:00 GMT on Monday.

Essex Police has confirmed he is a relative of the victim.

Mr Knight was remanded in custody at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He will next appear in court on 14 February.

A post-mortem examination will take place later this week, Essex Police said.