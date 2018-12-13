Ryanair flight diverted after 15 minutes by 'disruptive' passenger
A Ryanair flight had to return to Stansted less than 15 minutes after it took off due to a "disruptive passenger".
One person was kicked off the flight and arrested when the 12:33 GMT flight to Lisbon landed back in Essex.
Ryanair said a number of passengers had "become disruptive in-flight", leading the pilot to turn around the aircraft.
Travellers were moved to another plane which continued the journey to Portugal.
A Ryanair spokeswoman said: "This flight from London to Lisbon returned to Stansted shortly after take-off after a number of passengers became disruptive in-flight.
"The aircraft landed normally and was met by police upon arrival.
"Customers disembarked and boarded a replacement aircraft which continued to Lisbon shortly afterwards."
Essex Police confirmed one person had been detained.
Stansted Airport said the incident had caused no further disruption to the airport's operation.