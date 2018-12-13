Essex

Ryanair flight diverted after 15 minutes by 'disruptive' passenger

  • 13 December 2018
A Ryanair flight (stock image) Image copyright PA
Image caption The budget airline said it would not tolerate "unruly behaviour"

A Ryanair flight had to return to Stansted less than 15 minutes after it took off due to a "disruptive passenger".

One person was kicked off the flight and arrested when the 12:33 GMT flight to Lisbon landed back in Essex.

Ryanair said a number of passengers had "become disruptive in-flight", leading the pilot to turn around the aircraft.

Travellers were moved to another plane which continued the journey to Portugal.

A Ryanair spokeswoman said: "This flight from London to Lisbon returned to Stansted shortly after take-off after a number of passengers became disruptive in-flight.

"The aircraft landed normally and was met by police upon arrival.

"Customers disembarked and boarded a replacement aircraft which continued to Lisbon shortly afterwards."

Essex Police confirmed one person had been detained.

Stansted Airport said the incident had caused no further disruption to the airport's operation.

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The flight to Lisbon returned to Stansted less than 15 minutes after take-off

