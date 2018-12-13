Image copyright PA Image caption The budget airline said it would not tolerate "unruly behaviour"

A Ryanair flight had to return to Stansted less than 15 minutes after it took off due to a "disruptive passenger".

One person was kicked off the flight and arrested when the 12:33 GMT flight to Lisbon landed back in Essex.

Ryanair said a number of passengers had "become disruptive in-flight", leading the pilot to turn around the aircraft.

Travellers were moved to another plane which continued the journey to Portugal.

A Ryanair spokeswoman said: "This flight from London to Lisbon returned to Stansted shortly after take-off after a number of passengers became disruptive in-flight.

"The aircraft landed normally and was met by police upon arrival.

"Customers disembarked and boarded a replacement aircraft which continued to Lisbon shortly afterwards."

Essex Police confirmed one person had been detained.

Stansted Airport said the incident had caused no further disruption to the airport's operation.