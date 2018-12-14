Image copyright PA Image caption Sue Richards was one of the Lottery millionaires who threw a Christmas party for young carers

More than 20 lottery winners pooled their skills and resources to throw a Christmas celebration for young carers.

The millionaires became bartenders, chauffeurs and face painters at the festive event in Essex on Thursday.

Carer Sue Richards, who won £3m on a scratchcard in 2016, said she wanted to throw a party to show the children "how much they are valued".

About 75 youngsters aged between eight and 16 attended the Christmas party at Crondon Park in Stock.

'One night off'

The lottery winners, who have a combined wealth of more than £38m, helped to turn the venue into a winter wonderland.

Marley Chick, 14, from Epping was at the party and cares for his mother, who has multiple health issues, and is supported by the Action for Family Carers charity.

"We're so grateful for it [this party]," he said. "We're being given one night where we can just go mad, go crazy and enjoy ourselves."

'I love my job'

Ms Richards, from Billericay, said: "I've been a carer for many years so I can appreciate what they may go through on a daily basis, but I'm an adult.

"These children work so hard, day in day out, and deal with everything that's thrown at them. It's really nice to give a little bit back."

Ms Richards, who still puts in the occasional 90-hour week, said her 2016 win had "opened so many doors" for her.

"I used to live in a housing association house - now I own my own house and so do my children," she said. "It has really taken the pressure off".

"The person I care for is like a member of my family. I enjoy what I do so much, I couldn't leave her. I love my job."