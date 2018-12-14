Image copyright Google Image caption The council's five-year "roadmap" aims to kick-start the wider Southend 2050 project

A new hospital could be created as part of a borough's long-term vision to improve for the future.

It is part of Southend-on-Sea Borough Council's "five-year roadmap", alongside more affordable homes, improved schools and a new artists' studio in Westcliff.

The plans, which form part of the wider Southend 2050 project, were approved this week.

Conservative council leader John Lamb branded the scheme his "pride and joy".

The roadmap is seen as the starting point for Southend 2050, which aims to see a number of ambitious projects completed over the next 30 years.

These include campaigning for a new outer relief road to Shoebury, another Thames crossing, and an extension of Crossrail linking Southend to Heathrow, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The plan was put together after more than 35,000 local people took part in community engagement events this spring.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Southend Hospital currently serves a local population of about 330,000 people

Councillor Lesley Salter, Conservative cabinet member for healthy communities, said it was "early days" for the hospital plan, but a new medical facility "needs to be delivered" in the area.

Ms Salter added that any new hospital "would be in addition to the current hospital within our own borough boundary".

The Southend Clinical Commissioning Group, which controls NHS funding in the area, said it was working with the council on its 2050 vision, but did not confirm if a new hospital was a realistic proposal.

Mr Lamb said: "Our ambition for the borough and our draft five-year plan have come directly from what local people, businesses and stakeholders have told us they want.

"This isn't just about the year 2050, but about planning for the future whilst also dealing with the challenges and issues we face today, tomorrow and over the next five years."