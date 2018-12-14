Image caption Alan Bradbury died at Colchester Hospital after being given the wrong dose of a drug

A man died after receiving 10 times the recommended dose of a blood-thinning drug, an inquest heard.

Alan Bradbury, 54, underwent surgery to remove a blood clot when the error was made at Colchester Hospital last July.

An inquest, held at Essex Coroner's Court, concluded the mistake "more than minimally contributed" to Mr Bradbury's death.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said it was "deeply sorry".

The inquest heard Mr Bradbury had attended the hospital for an elective aortic-bifemoral bypass to increase blood flow to the legs on 3 July.

He then returned to the theatre for a second operation.

During the procedure he was given 30,000 units of Heparin, rather than the required 3,000.

Despite further operations Mr Bradbury's condition deteriorated and he died three days later, the coroner heard.

A spokesman for the hospital trust said: "We are deeply sorry for the errors made and the tragic outcome. We have apologised unreservedly to Mr Bradbury's family for the tragic incident in 2017."