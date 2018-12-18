Image caption The inquest concluded Jack Mitchell died due to injuries suffered in infancy.

A boy died from injuries suffered by being shaken as a baby 15 years before, an inquest heard.

Jack Mitchell, 15, from Harwich, was severely disabled due to "traumatic brain injuries" received as an infant.

Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray concluded Jack died on 13 March 2016 as a direct result of these injuries.

The Crown Prosecution Service is considering whether to bring new charges in relation to his death, the inquest heard.

Jack had cerebral palsy, epilepsy, scoliosis and blindness as well as several other disorders and ailments.

Person convicted

DI Stuart Truss told Essex Coroner's Court Jack had been taken to hospital on 22 May 2001, when he was four months old, after being found unresponsive.

He said: "There was a clear indication of significant trauma and he was taken to Great Ormond Street Hospital where his injuries were found to be those expected in shaken baby syndrome.

"These non-accidental injuries left Jack with significant medical conditions."

DI Truss said a person was convicted of offences in relation to the attack on Jack and the child was then taken into foster care before being adopted by his foster family.

He died at Colchester Hospital several days after being admitted with respiratory problems.

Mrs Beasley-Murray concluded: "Jack Mitchell died as a result of the effect of a historic non-accidental traumatic brain injury."