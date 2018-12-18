Image copyright PA Image caption The accountant of X Factor winner James Arthur pleaded guilty to fraud

An accountant has admitted taking almost £600,000 from X Factor winner James Arthur.

Mark Livermore, 39, who worked for Arthur's company, Raff Music Ltd, moved funds to other accounts without the musician's knowledge or permission.

At Westminster Magistrates' Court, Livermore, 39, of Billericay, Essex, admitted one count of fraud.

Chairwoman of the bench Diane Lennan said it was "an abuse of position over a substantial period of time."

Livermore, of Second Avenue, took £599,000 from the company before he was caught out in April.

Prosecutor Misba Majid said the offence involved "a significant degree of planning" and was "carried out over a long period of time".

He was granted unconditional bail until his sentencing at Southwark Crown Court. A date is yet to be set.

Arthur, from Middlesbrough, won The X Factor in 2012 and has had hits including Impossible and Say You Won't Let Go.