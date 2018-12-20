Image caption Former Essex police officer Harry Burgess was found guilty of gross misconduct

A former police officer who was involved in sexual activity at a police station has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

PC Harry Burgess also sent sexual messages to another officer on duty using Essex Police's email system.

A misconduct hearing found he breached professional standards and would have been dismissed had he not resigned.

Ch Supt Tracey Harman said Burgess "took advantage of a situation with another officer".

Former PC Burgess was found to have exchanged the messages with another officer while on duty using WhatsApp, text message and email between 19 January and 8 June 2016.

'Took advantage'

He also engaged in sexual activity at a police station during the same period, the hearing concluded.

PC Laura Welsh was also found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour and was given a written warning.

Image caption The misconduct hearing was held at the Civic Centre in Chelmsford

The misconduct hearing was held before a panel at the Civic Centre in Chelmsford on Monday and Tuesday.

Ch Supt Harman, the senior officer on the panel, said: "Former PC Harry Burgess acted in a way that goes against what we expect of our officers.

"He took advantage of a situation with another officer to satisfy his own urges and did so while he was meant to be serving and protecting the people of Essex.

"For PC Welsh's part, I hope she uses this as a learning opportunity for future behaviour."