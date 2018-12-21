Image copyright Farid Mernissi/Wikipedia Image caption The Grande Tema was due to dock at Tilbury

Four stowaways found on a cargo ship in the Thames Estuary threatened its crew and demanded to be taken to the coast.

The Grande Tema's crew have had to lock themselves in the vessel's bridge for safety, a spokesman said.

Essex Police was called at 09:15 GMT but said the situation was not being treated as a hostage, piracy or terror-related issue.

A force spokesman said officers were working with partners "to resolve this incident as quickly as possible".

The 71,000-tonne ship, due to dock at Tilbury, has been holding position in the Thames Estuary since 11:00. It had set off from Lagos, Nigeria, on 10 December.

Grimaldi Group, which owns the vessel, said the four stowaways were discovered on board four days ago.

They were put under surveillance in a cabin but escaped earlier and made threats to the ship's master as the vessel approached Tilbury, urging him to get close to the coast.

Image copyright Marinetraffic.com Image caption A map showing the Grande Tema in the Thames Estuary at 17:00 GMT

Grimaldi spokesman Paul Kyprianou said: "The vessel was coming from Nigeria and was bound to Tilbury and those four stowaways were in the cabin.

"Today they managed to escape from the cabin and they started threatening the crew, requesting the master of the vessel [navigate] very close to the coast.

"That request was probably because they wanted to jump and reach the British coast."

He said the crew had locked themselves in the command area of the vessel and were currently safe.

Mr Kyprianou added: "It's a small group but obviously you can understand it would be scary."