Lucked out: Man's arm 'completely stuck' in letterbox

  • 23 December 2018
A letterbox
Image caption The fire service urged people not to forget their keys on a night out

A man who forgot his keys and tried to break into his own home then had to call firefighters when his arm became trapped in his letterbox.

Returning from a night out in the early hours he found he could not get in and reached through the letterbox in a vain attempt to open his front door.

A fire crew was called at about 02:30 GMT to Hazledon Close, Chelmsford.

It first removed the letterbox from the door then carefully freed his arm.

'Don't forget keys'

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service watch manager Nick Singleton said: "We only attend incidents like this if we believe there might be a risk to someone's health or potential fire.

"But in this case the man's arm was completely stuck.

"We encourage everyone to take care on a night out, not put yourself in danger, and of course, try not to forget your keys."

