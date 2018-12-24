Basildon search for missing man Jack Morrad
- 24 December 2018
Concern is growing for a man who was last seen leaving a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.
Jack Morrad, 28, had spent the evening at Colors in Basildon, Essex, before walking towards Gloucester Park at about 02:30 GMT.
He was wearing a blue Christmas jumper with a reindeer on the front, a red Santa hat, pale blue jeans and white trainers.
Essex Police say they are "concerned for his welfare".