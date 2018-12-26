Image caption Police say a man found dead in a fire had been assaulted

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found following a fire in a flat, police said.

Essex Police were called by the fire service to Station Road in Clacton shortly before 07:00 GMT.

Emergency services attending said when they entered the flat they found a man who had been assaulted.

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said the investigation was in its early days "but we are looking at the possibility this was a targeted attack".

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.