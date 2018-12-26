Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Jack Morrad was wearing this Christmas jumper when he went missing

Police are keeping an "open mind" about what happened to a man who has been missing for more than 72 hours.

Jack Morrad, 28, had spent the evening at Colors in Basildon, Essex, before walking towards Gloucester Park at about 02:30 GMT on Sunday.

A fundraising page said his "mum and family are devastated and we need to find him".

Mr Morrad was wearing a blue Christmas jumper, a red Santa hat, pale blue jeans and white trainers.

On Saturday, he had gone to watch West Ham play football before heading to the Beehive Pub in Basildon.

Afterwards Mr Morrad went next door to the Colors nightclub.

Image caption Friends of Jack Morrad have set up a crowdfunding scheme to raise cash to help pay for adverts

Police said they were working closely with his family to see which route Mr Morrad might have taken on leaving the club.

They have searched nearby parks in Basildon and made door-to-door inquiries.

"We really are keeping an open mind as to what has happened to Jack after he left Colors," said Ch Insp Sam Smith.

"We know he was intoxicated that evening so one theory would be that he would be trying to make his way home on foot."

The inspector added another line of investigation was that Mr Morrad could have gone off to find other friends to continue drinking.

Police have appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage which may have recorded Mr Morrad's movements after he left the nightclub.

So far, £3,812 has been raised by Mr Morrad's friends to fund adverts to help in the search for him.