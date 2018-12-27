Essex

Clacton murder: Woman quizzed after body found

  • 27 December 2018
Image caption Police say a man found dead in a fire had been assaulted

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a burning flat.

The 43-year-old woman of no fixed address was taken into custody last night. A 47-year-old man is also being questioned over the man's death, in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex.

Emergency services were called to an address in Station Road at about 07:00 GMT on Boxing Day.

Police believe the man had been assaulted prior to his death.

