Clacton murder: Woman quizzed after body found
- 27 December 2018
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a burning flat.
The 43-year-old woman of no fixed address was taken into custody last night. A 47-year-old man is also being questioned over the man's death, in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex.
Emergency services were called to an address in Station Road at about 07:00 GMT on Boxing Day.
Police believe the man had been assaulted prior to his death.