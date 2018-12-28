Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Jack Morrad was wearing a Christmas jumper when he went missing

Friends of a man who went missing two days before Christmas have launched a search for him.

Jack Morrad, 28, was last seen leaving Colors nightclub in Basildon, Essex, and walking towards nearby Gloucester park at about 02:30 GMT on Sunday.

He was wearing a blue Christmas jumper, a red Santa hat, pale blue jeans and white trainers.

About 30 people have gathered to search the park area. Police said they were keeping "an open mind" in the search.

On Saturday, West Ham season ticket holder Mr Morrad went to watch the team play, before heading to the Beehive Pub in Basildon.

'Need to find him'

Afterwards, he went next door to the Colors nightclub.

Friends have so far raised £4,390 via a fundraising page to pay for a missing person appeal.

The page say Mr Morrad's "mum and family are devastated and we need to find him".

Image caption About 30 people have been searching the Gloucester Park area

In a news article on its website, West Ham urged supporters to contact Essex Police with any information about their missing fan.

The force said it was trying to establish which route Mr Morrad might have taken on leaving the club.

They have searched nearby parks in Basildon and made door-to-door inquiries.