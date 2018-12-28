Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Reis Farley-Hearn was the "funniest character" his family said

The family of a man who died in a collision between his van and a car has described him as the "loudest and funniest character".

Reis Farley-Hearn died when his van crashed with a Volkswagen Tiguan on the B184 at Thaxted, Essex on 19 December.

The 28-year-old's family said they were "absolutely devastated" by his death.

The driver of the other vehicle was initially taken to hospital with serious injuries, but has been discharged to recover at home.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Reis Farley-Hearn died after a crash on 19 December

In a statement the family of Mr Farley-Hearn, who was from Black Notley, said: "Reis was the most incredible partner, brother, son, uncle, godfather and friend.

"He was always the loudest and funniest character in the room and had everyone continuously laughing.

"Reis would always care for all his family and friends and was the most loyal person.

"We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken at this time.

"Reis is now back in the comfort of his mum, who sadly passed away eight years ago.

"We love and miss you, forever and always."