Image caption A police cordon was put in place at the scene in Station Road, Clacton-on-Sea

Two people have been charged with murdering a man whose body was found in a burning flat.

Emergency services were called to an address in Station Road in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, at about 07:00 GMT on Boxing Day.

Police believe the man had been assaulted and died at the scene.

Seth Stollery, 47, and Freya Parker-Magowan, 43, both of no fixed address, are due in court later charged with murder and arson with intent.

Essex Police said a post-mortem examination found the victim, who has not been formally identified, died from a head injury but that further investigation was required.

Detectives have also appealed for information, CCTV and dash cam footage from the area.