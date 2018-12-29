Essex

Clacton death: Murder charges over body in burning flat

  • 29 December 2018
Station Road, Clacton
Image caption A police cordon was put in place at the scene in Station Road, Clacton-on-Sea

Two people have been charged with murdering a man whose body was found in a burning flat.

Emergency services were called to an address in Station Road in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, at about 07:00 GMT on Boxing Day.

Police believe the man had been assaulted and died at the scene.

Seth Stollery, 47, and Freya Parker-Magowan, 43, both of no fixed address, are due in court later charged with murder and arson with intent.

Essex Police said a post-mortem examination found the victim, who has not been formally identified, died from a head injury but that further investigation was required.

Detectives have also appealed for information, CCTV and dash cam footage from the area.
Image caption It is thought the victim had been assaulted before his body was discovered in a burning flat

