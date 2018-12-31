Image caption A police cordon was put in place at the scene in Station Road, Clacton-on-Sea

A man whose body was found in a burning flat on Boxing Day has been named.

Paul Gillett, 54, from Clacton, was found at an address in Station Road in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, at about 07:00 GMT.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of head injury at the scene, but further post-mortem investigations are taking place.

Seth Stollery, 47, and Freya Parker-Magowan, 43, both of no fixed address, have been charged with his murder.

They have also been charged with arson with intent. They are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court.