Clacton death: Man found in burning flat named
A man whose body was found in a burning flat on Boxing Day has been named.
Paul Gillett, 54, from Clacton, was found at an address in Station Road in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, at about 07:00 GMT.
A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of head injury at the scene, but further post-mortem investigations are taking place.
Seth Stollery, 47, and Freya Parker-Magowan, 43, both of no fixed address, have been charged with his murder.
They have also been charged with arson with intent. They are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court.