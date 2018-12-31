Essex

Clacton death: Man found in burning flat named

  • 31 December 2018
Station Road, Clacton
Image caption A police cordon was put in place at the scene in Station Road, Clacton-on-Sea

A man whose body was found in a burning flat on Boxing Day has been named.

Paul Gillett, 54, from Clacton, was found at an address in Station Road in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, at about 07:00 GMT.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of head injury at the scene, but further post-mortem investigations are taking place.

Seth Stollery, 47, and Freya Parker-Magowan, 43, both of no fixed address, have been charged with his murder.

They have also been charged with arson with intent. They are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Image caption Paul Gillet's body was discovered in a burning flat

