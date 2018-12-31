Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Paul Wallington died five days after the altercation outside The Vine Bar in Brentwood on Christmas Eve

A man died five days after being punched and knocked to the floor in a fight outside a pub late on Christmas Eve.

Paul Wallington, 25, died in hospital following the row outside Brentwood High Street's The Vine Bar.

A 29-year-old from Basildon has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, police said.

Mr Wallington's family said they were devastated at the loss of a beloved son who liked spending time with family.

In a statement the family said: "He was a happy and loving son and enjoyed spending time at home with his family, especially his nephews and nieces."

Essex Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, particularly any with dashcam footage, to make contact with them. The altercation took place at about 23:50 GMT on 24 December.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten said: "The death of a man so young, at this time of year is heart-breaking.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was at or near to The Vine prior to, or at the time of the incident and witnessed it or recorded footage on their phones."

A post-mortem examination into Mr Wallington's death will take place in due course.