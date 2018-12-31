Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Baloo had to have a leg amputated after being struck by a car

A police dog who had her leg amputated after being injured on duty has been rehomed after the force received 670 offers to take her.

Essex Police said it had received offers from as far away as Australia to look after two-year-old PD Baloo.

The Belgian Malinois was retired from duty after being hit by a car.

She broke her pelvis and leg, and the leg had to be amputated. Baloo had been responding to an incident with her handler PC Ross Ashcroft in October.

Baloo moved in with retired police dog handler Mandy Chapman, her partner Victoria and their Jack Russell Titch in rural Essex on Thursday.

From there she will be able to continue her rehabilitation therapy in the county.

Miss Chapman said Baloo was a "very special" character.

She said: "I am so pleased because I think my 24 years as a handler in the Metropolitan Police is really going to help me because Baloo needs a lot of rehabilitation and some work."

PC Ashcroft, who will continue to visit Baloo, said he was delighted his former work partner had found a good home.

He said: "The response we had was amazing we had over 670 emails from all across the world so thank you for those.

"The decision to rehome Baloo is the most difficult and most heartbreaking decision I have ever had to make.

"Baloo is my best friend and I would have absolutely loved for her to retire with myself, however, I knew she would not have been able to get the love, time and attention she deserved so I knew it would be very selfish of me to keep her."

Baloo will be taken to Essex Retired Police Dogs Fund events in the future to raise awareness about the charity.