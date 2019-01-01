Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Jack Morrad was wearing a Christmas jumper when he went missing

A fishing lake is to be drained by police in the search for a man who went missing two days before Christmas.

Jack Morrad, 28, was last seen leaving Colors nightclub in Basildon, Essex, and walking towards nearby Gloucester Park at about 02:30 GMT on 23 December.

Essex Police said divers had been involved in an "extensive" search of the park and the draining of its main lake would start on Wednesday.

Newly-released CCTV images of Mr Morrad show him walking nearby that morning.

He was wearing a blue Christmas jumper, a red Santa hat, pale blue jeans and white trainers.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police released new CCTV showing Mr Morrad walking in Blake Avenue the morning he disappeared

The search of the lake is expected to get under way on Friday after two days of draining.

Det Ch Insp Alan Pitcher said: "Night fisherman have stated they heard a man in the area of the lake at around 2am and, to further our inquiries, we need to do a thorough examination of the fishing lake.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly and I cannot imagine the pain Jack's family are feeling today.

"Their bravery and determination throughout this search has been commendable, and I hope that our ongoing inquiries will give them the answers they need."

Image caption Police thanked local people who have helped them search the Gloucester Park area

Police said they were trying to piece together his last-known movements and asked people in the area to check CCTV footage as well as gardens and sheds for any sign of Mr Morrad.

On Saturday, the West Ham season ticket holder went to watch the team play, before heading to The Beehive pub in Basildon then the Colors nightclub next door.

Friends and family have spent the weekend searching the area and have so far raised £5,630 via a fundraising page to pay for a missing person appeal.

The page says Mr Morrad's "mum and family are devastated".